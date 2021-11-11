Amazon WiFi Air Fresheners and Diffusers Compatible with Alexa

Other people have even gone further and found new uses for these devices. If you are one of those people who is not able to keep a simple plant alive for a week because you forget to water it, you should know that these types of air fresheners are also useful to prevent that from happening, since they are capable of introducing enough moisture into the environment as for keep plants alive without the need to water them. Useful whether you are a disaster or if you are going to go on a trip for a few days.

But the thing does not end there. Although it is a product related to aromatherapy , it is also interesting how humidifier . Some of the best-selling products even consider scenting as secondary. If you only put water inside one of these devices, the water vapor that it will release will serve to increase humidity level of the rooms of the house. It can be very useful those summer days when we have heat waves or even help for people with respiratory difficulties at some point or another, especially at bedtime.

These products are marketed as essential oil dispensers . They have a tank that is filled with water. Inside we can add a few drops of the fragrance that we like the most to give a pleasant aroma and a degree of personality to the rooms of our home.

Alexa compatibility

Although there are very good products of this type and of all ranges, today we will focus only on those that are compatible with Alexa. If you already have a home enough domotized with lights and a smart device more connected to Amazon’s voice assistant, we recommend that you take a look at these models, since they will allow us to turn them on, turn them off, set a timer, activate the speaker (if they have) or change the color of the device simply with simple cvoice command.

Maxcio WiFi Aromatherapy Diffuser

This humidifier diffuser is one one of the best sellers on Amazon for its great value for money. It has a capacity of 400 ml, and depending on the program we select, it can last up to 12 hours uninterruptedly.

It can be controlled with Alexa, with Google Home and with the Smart Life app, which is one of the most complete that exists for iOS and Android. The diffuser is available in three designs different colors and its LED light can be configured with 7 different colors.

LEVOIT Classic 300S: Ultrasonic Cold Mist Humidifier

This LEVOIT model forgoes design to firmly fulfill its function. It’s about a ultrasonic humidifier with a large capacity tank 6 liters to which we can add all kinds of essential oils. It is suitable for large rooms, it is extremely quiet and has a good repertoire of modes to adjust the steam flow automatically.

its autonomy It is up to 60 hours, and you can control it from wherever you want thanks to the compatibility with your Amazon Echo system.

Suavinex: Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier

Like other products that work with ultrasound, they are very interesting if we have babies or small children at home, since they produce steam without generating heat. Therefore, possible burns are avoided.

This model can distribute aromatic essences in rooms of up to 15 square meters. It has a led light that can be regulated to our liking and its tank is 2.2 liters capacity. Tank up 18 hours in the most conservative mode, while, if we put it at maximum power, its autonomy will drop to 8 hours.

Etersky WiFi Aroma Diffuser

One of the best priced diffusers on this list is the Etersky. It has ultrasonic technology and in addition to offering compatibility with Alexa, it can be managed from Smart Life.

Its capacity is 500 milliliters and its design is very discreet. You can choose up to three different finishes: white, wood and dark brown. So you can choose the one that best suits the style of your room.

LEVOIT LV600HH: Hot & Cold

Again we meet again with LEVOIT, one of the most interesting brands in the field of aromatherapy and humidification of environments.

This model has a deposit of 6 liters, and is less focused on scenting than other models. Specifically, this steam diffuser promises to soothe the sinuses, hydrate our skin, alleviate the symptoms of allergy rhinitis and even prevent our plants from dying if we forget to water them thanks to its cold fog system.

Depending on what we need, we can program hot or cold fog. The brand itself explains in detail what function you must establish for each case. Operation can be extended at once up to 36 hours and produces less than 36 decibels. It is also available in two colors, black and white, although the design is not exactly its strong point.

Ankrs Aromas Humidifier

If you want to control the humidity in your home and create environments with your favorite scents, but you are also interested in good design, you are going to love this diffuser. Its futuristic design seems clearly inspired by the legendary Harman Kardon Soundsticks speakers. The diffuser housing is transparent, showing underneath a kind of led volcano very attractive that we can change color at will. Have up to 3 modes different fog and works with technology ultrasonic.

Luckily, it can be controlled completely remotely, either with the Amazon Echo, with Google Assistant or using the application that comes by default. It is also a product extremely quiet, so it will not be a hassle to leave it on at bedtime.

The links to Amazon that appear in this article of offers are part of our affiliate agreement and could bring us a small commission with your sale (without influencing the price you pay). Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, under editorial criteria, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.