We continue with final seasons trailers (like the one in ‘Lost in Space’) and this time it’s about ‘Hanna’, the solid youth action thriller whose third and final installment will be released next November 24 on Prime Video. It’s time to say goodbye to our savage murderer.

After the events of season 2 – in which we delve into the ins and outs of Utrax, the secret organization Hanna was trained in – the young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles begins his secret plan to destroy her from within with the help of Marissa Wiegler. As you can imagine, it will not be easy.

Ray liotta is the main addition to the cast of the series as Gordan Evans, a former military and intelligence agent who begins to suspect the tricks of the murderer. The rest of the cast is made up Mireille Enos, Dermot Mulroney, Áine Rose Daly, Cherrelle Skeete and Gianna Kiehl.

Based on the Joe Wright tape and featuring David Farr as showrunner of fiction, ‘Hanna’ could be cataloged along with ‘Bosch’ and other Amazon fictions in a category of series that, although they happen something under the radar, are more than solid in their proposal.