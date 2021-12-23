“We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision,” said T-Mobile through a statement, where it also expressed that they trust that the organizers were taking protective measures.

Meta, Twitter and Pinterest, on the other hand, announced that they will not attend the annual exhibitions in person. According to information from CNBC, the first two companies said they were exploring opportunities to show their news online.

Companies like LG said they will stay at the event unless the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which is responsible for CES, says otherwise. In addition, they said that they will not have a traditional space, but that they will use QR codes and Augmented Reality to display their products.

AMD and Samsung, according to details provided by Bloomberg, will attend with a limited presence, while Nvidia will have a virtual keynote address. Qualcomm, Sony, Google and the autonomous vehicle unit Waymo will attend to showcase their hardware and organize meetings.