Although they presented them a month ago, Amazon televisions have an added bonus With which they could easily compete in the market, since not even the most popular brands have implemented it.

With its own brand, Fire TV, Amazon made a masterful entry into the technology sector with attractive prices on large 4K screens that include the Zoom video calling app for chatting with family and friends during the holiday season.

As of December 7, Amazon would be able to implement the system for the Christmas and New Year celebrations in time.

However, as explained by the platform in its official blog, TVs do not have a built-in camera so they would need to install a compatible USB webcam and, to work, with 720p or 1080p resolution, including models like the Logitech C920, C922x and C310.

Also, the system needs to have a good microphone on that webcam or a set of great speakers, you won’t be able to use those – Amazon notes that the Zoom app will use your TV’s microphone and speakers for now.

Among the news that Internet users and fans of the eCommerce platform celebrated is the easy way with which this new smart TV can be accessed, since with the Zoom application users save the time of connecting the laptop, the webcam, HDMI cable, and power cord for remote video message sharing.

A promotional video shows, for example, how television doesn’t even need to search the Amazon app store to find Zoom, as “Alexa, find Zoom” gets you there.

Amazon also carried Zoom to your second-gen Fire TV Cube in JulySince your Fire TV Sticks do not have a USB port for connecting a webcam. The most popular sizes are currently in $ 410 for the 55-inch model or $ 660 for the model 65 inch.

Now read:

Not again: Meta, Twitter, Amazon and Pinterest won’t be at CES 2022

Amazon changes its mind and will allow employees to use their phones (for now)

BrandHero bets on buying suboptimized brands on Amazon