Just a few days ago the new Xiaomi TV Q1E landed in Spain and we already have it with us one of those irresistible offers on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. Amazon has just put this TV on sale for 599 euros, compared to 799 euros of its official price. 200 eurazos of discount and put at your door completely free, can you ask for more?

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E 55 Inch (Frameless, Metal design, UHD, Dolby vision, HDR 10+, Android 10.0, Netflix, Chromecast built-in and compatible with Alexa, bluetooth, HDMI 2.1, USB) [Model 2021]

The 55-inch model is the first to land in our country. And it is a panel of 4K resolution and 8-bit QLED technology + FRC with a refresh rate of 60Hz, compatible with MEMC, capable of reproducing 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and all HDR10 + and Dolby Vision content.

It’s also a hearing-competent TV, with two speakers that project a total of 30W of power. In the connectivity section there is no problem, as it is an Android TV compatible with Miracast and Chromecast integrated, in addition to having a remote control with micro 360º, ideal to ask any genre or movie about a specific director or actress and not have to go around typing anything.

And in terms of wired connectivity, the port stands out HDMI 2.1 with support for eARC and ALLM, essential to get the most out of the latest Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. There is also 2 USB 2.0, a CI port and the 100 Mbps Ethernet connection.

