On BioWare he is very busy, since two huge projects are in his hands and many expectations have to be met. Dragon Age 4 wants to mark once again how RPGs can be created, although the project has just lost its creative director.

However, the expectation also hangs over Mass Effect. A new installment is on the way, it was announced at The Game Awards 2020 and we have heard little else. However, they point out from Deadline that a series about the franchise universe is on the way and the production company is serious.

Amazon Studios is very close to closing an agreement to develop this project, transferring the science fiction of the Electronic Arts saga. No more information has been revealed, such as actors, director, number of episodes or release date, but surely BioWare itself should be happy.

Marc Walters, director of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, revealed a few months ago that there have already been attempts to bring Mass Effect to the audiovisual field. Despite this, he believes that “if you are going to tell a story as developed as Mass Effect, television is the way to do it. There is a natural way in which it fits well with episodic content. When we create a Mass Effect game, we have a backbone, or a general story that we want to tell, but each level or mission is like its own television episode. “

A film was close to becoming a reality, although it did not come to fruition. “What story are we going to tell in 90 or 120 minutes? Will we do him justice?“Walters explained. Be that as it may, the truth is that the richness of Mass Effect allows us to dream of the incredible variety of stories that can emerge.