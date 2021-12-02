Amazon continues with the discounts and we have several models of AirPods on sale right now.

It seems that Black Friday never ends at Amazon, the popular online store still has absolutely amazing deals on all Apple AirPods. It is an ideal time to get the most popular headphones in the world at a great price. Either for a gift, or for yourself, it is an ideal time to buy some AirPods at these prices.

AirPods 2 for 113.46 euros

The AirPods 2 have an official price of 149 euros, but on Amazon they lower their price no less than 35. They’re the world’s most popular wireless headphones, and they can be yours for a lot less.

AirPods 2 Specifications

Automatic activation and connection with Apple devices.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Double tap to play audio or change songs.

They load quickly in the case.

5 hours of continuous autonomy and 24 hours with the charges of the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

Which AirPods are perfect for you: buying guide and opinion

AirPods Pro for 229 euros

The discount that Amazon has on the AirPods Pro is completely crazy. This is the 2021 model, with MagSafe compatible charging case, they lower their price by 50 euros about the officer.

Specifications AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation and transparency functions.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They load quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via MagSafe compatible wireless charging.

The charging case gives you several charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

AirPods Max for 508.99 euros

Apple’s most professional headphones. They cost a lot, yeah, but now they can be yours with a discount of 120 euros. The sound quality of the AirPods Max is beyond question, and you can save yourself a lot of money right now.

AirPods Max Specifications

Headphone Type: over-ear, cover the ear completely.

Material: aluminum, steel and fabric.

Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink and Green.

Button controls: we have a button and a Digital Crown.

Battery: 20 hours of continuous playback.

Active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode.

Eight microphones for active noise cancellation and three microphones for voice pickup.

Automatic activation and connection.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Smart Case included.

Custom fit and insulation.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

Simple and instant setup on all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via Qi wireless charging.

High quality sound with adaptive equalization.

Easy change from one device to another.

