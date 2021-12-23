EFE.- Warehouse employees at Amazon, America’s second-largest employer, They must wear a mask from this Wednesday even if they are vaccinated due to the rebound in cases of the Ccovid-19 in the United States due to the advancement of its omicron variant.

With this mandate, the technology giant reinstates the use of the mask that had eliminated last November for fully vaccinated warehouse workers.

“Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us,” says the statement sent to workers to which CNBC had access, reporting today on the restoration of the mask.

“In response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the United States and the guidance of the public health authorities and our own medical experts, all must cover their faces again, ”the mandate also states, which was confirmed by Amazon to the chain.

The country’s top companies, including Amazon, have had to continually readjust their Covid security protocols as the pandemic has spread.

At this time, the country is facing the rapid spread of omicron, which is highly contagious, which has resulted in an increase in cases and that the government of President Biden has outlined a plan to combat it, which includes the acquisition of 500 million of Covid-19 home tests.

Also reinforce staff in hospitals and expand vaccination sites.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), omicron is already the most contagious variant of the coronavirus in the United States, where between December 12 and 18 it accounted for 73.2% of the new cases.

Amazon, the second largest employer in the United States, behind Walmart, has not required vaccinations for its workers, recalls CNBC and emphasizes that however it has motivated them to inoculate themselves by offering them bonuses and running a raffle that has given employees cars, money in cash and vacation packages.

