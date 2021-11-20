Platform is delimited and tells the buyer that “they do not understand how their product was lost.”

User accuses delivery man of theft and asks to replace the delivery on Amazon.

In social networks, an Amazon user exhibited how it was that the product for which he paid all his savings got lost on the way to delivery.

The situation caused outrage and anger in the buyer, not only because of the investment he had made in the most famous eCommerce platform in the world, but because of the type of response he received from the brand, which, he says, proved not to have a security control and supervision in the shipments of its own delivery that it carries out.

“ANDIn summary, the delivery man “lost”, I say that Amazon does not like to say STOLE, my package for which I saved months … “wrote Antonio Arenas on Twitter.

@amazonmex Thanks for your control of the hell for the delivery people, it turns out that in summary the delivery person “lost” I say that Amazon does not like to say HE STOLE my package for which I save months, they better have the replacement package that I order tomorrow arrives … .. pic.twitter.com/namT0UCzRJ – antonio arenas (@antoniohatake) November 19, 2021

According to the Internet user, the purchase was made successfully on the platform, with a confirmation email and an active order number, but as soon as the package was put into transit, everything got murky. The monitoring did not mark changes and, for many hours, the consumer was left with uncertainty about the correct shipment of their product, since it appeared to them that they were already en route, but without modification of the arrival areas or receipt times.

It was not until an agent deigned to do their job that they realized that there were no updates in more than 24 hours and that ‘who knows where it was’ and, whoever stole my order, I hope they get stuck in your ass and they fire you !!!! ”, he tweeted furiously and, whoever stole my order, I hope they get stuck in your ass and they fire you !!!! ”, he tweeted furiously @antoniohatake after dialing, contact the Amazon customer service area.

Antonio narrated on Twitter that his experience when contacting to present a clarification about his purchase, was bad, because Amazon made him wait and, when they responded, the operator could not explain what happened to his package, because they did not know why his “loss”; This, despite the fact that the application even sent him confirmation that the package had already arrived on Thursday, November 18.

And for cherry on the cake until confirmation I had that yesterday I was going to receive the package AND I NEVER ARRIVE @amazonmex @AmazonHelp @Profeco pic.twitter.com/WpWpy6mCp5 – antonio arenas (@antoniohatake) November 19, 2021

Now, the young man has managed to get Amazon to replace his purchase by assuring him that they will resend his product again in apology for the loss that he had just suffered and of which they did not have a report or cause to inform him.

It would be today, Friday, November 19, when the consumer finally manages to obtain their product, a fact that they desperately await.

Meanwhile, his complaint was responded to on social networks, but by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) who suggested that he make his complaint for the breach of the eCommerce platform.

