An Amazon spokesperson also said that more than 50% of all its platform’s annual sales in Italy come from small and medium-sized businesses, but these stores have multiple sales channels. “Amazon is just one of those options,” he said.

This is one of the largest fines that a single European Union nation has imposed on a technology company and is the second sanction Italy has imposed on Amazon in less than a month. The first was in mid-November, when this company was punished along with Apple for allegedly conspiring to limit the supply of Apple and Beats products.

However, the fine in this case only amounted to 77 million dollars for Amazon and just over 135 million dollars for Apple, which together is just part of the sanction this Thursday.

Analysts consider that these types of actions against the e-commerce platform are just the beginning of a broader trend towards regulating the platform in other parts of its business globally. In addition, some consider that such decisions can be replicated in other companies in different regions, such as Alibaba, in China, or Mercado Libre, in Latin America.