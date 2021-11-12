How many times have you wanted to share a scene from your favorite series or movie with your friends? Probably many. If you are an Amazon Prime Video subscriber and have an iPhone, that will be a concern of the past.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos has announced a feature to trim and share clips of up to 30 seconds of the contents of Amazon Prime Video. This can be done directly from the iOS application.

When you’re watching a show, just tap the button Share which will appear next to the playback controls. A clip of the last 30 seconds of Amazon Prime Video content will be created immediately.

Credit: Amazon

In addition, the function will allow you to adjust the start and end of the clip. This will help you make sure that you are extracting the exact part of the program that you want to share with your friends. Then you can send it by iMessage or post it on social networks.

You must bear in mind that, according to the release company, this feature will be available in a limited number of content. However, with the passage of time the list should expand.

As for the arrival of the function to Android, there are still no certainties. For now, only users of Amazon Prime Video on iOS can benefit. If you don’t have the feature yet, update the app to start having fun with it.

This is not the first that a streaming video platform has dared with a somewhat similar proposal. This same year, Netflix began testing “Fast Laughts”, a TikTok clone where the company shares up to 100 daily clips of its comedy series and movies. However, unlike Amazon Prime Video, users do not have the ability to create their own videos. Will Netflix respond with a feature that works that way? We will know in the future.