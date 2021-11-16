Amazon has launched its Prime Video app for macOS, you can now download it.

The Mac App Store has not succeeded at the level of the iOS and iPadOS App Store, we have many applications available, but many developers still choose to download via the web. However, little by little it is gaining more prominence, and Amazon has announced that its Prime Video’s official app hits the Mac App Store.

The Prime Video Mac app appears to be a “Universal App”, meaning it is available for all Apple devices: Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It is an application that we can download for free, although Amazon Prime Video for Mac also includes support for purchases within the application, designed for the rental of movies or series.

Also, as in the app for Apple TV or iOS, Amazon Prime Video for macOS allows us to complete purchases using the payment method we have at Amazon, something that Apple does not allow many others. Although if we want, we can also use the purchase system within the Apple application.

Main features of the Amazon prime Video app for Mac:

Download videos to watch them offline.

Continue to watch your movie, show or event live through Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode while interacting with other applications or websites.

Buy or rent first-run movies and popular shows (availability varies by local page).

Multi-user profiles allow for personalized entertainment experiences.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes movies and shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

The new Amazon Prime Video app is compatible with Mac with Intel processors and Apple Silicon Macs running macOS Big Sur or a later version.

