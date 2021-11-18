Among the benefits of having an Amazon subscription is the possibility of access a cloud storage service that allows the uploading of images and videos. This app available to Apple users has been updated with some important new features.

A new Amazon Photos

Some time ago we told you that Amazon offers a cloud storage app for its subscribers and iOS or iPadOS users. With this, the company decided to offer an extension of this tool with an extra application for uploading photos and videos that bears the name Amazon Photos.

Although it shares the same free 5Gb storage With Amazon Drive, the Amazon Photos app has been updated to offer a new user experience implementing new features that help search and other actions with photos and videos.

According to the announcement in the Amazon Photos Blog, version 8.0.1 of the application available for iOS and iPad has a new technology for file recognition and organization to achieve better search.

Using the filter tools by people, places, dates and more. The user will be able to perform other actions such as tag and share photos with acquaintances, create presentations, and even order print orders. Everything from the same app.

“Amazon Photos is pleased to announce a complete redesign of our mobile app for iOS. In addition to the secure and private storage of your photos and videos, we can now offer more personalized content than ever with automatically selected slide shows and collages..

The Amazon Photos redesign includes a new home screen with all the photos, access to memories and all the tools to make uploading files easier.

In addition to this update, Amazon recently presented its first smartphone named Fire Phone.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe