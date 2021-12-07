Despite this, there are more and more complaints filed, especially by large coalitions of companies in the world of film or television. In this case, a coalition of Hollywood studios, made up of Amazon, Netflix and Apple (in addition to Universal, Disney, Paramount, Warner and Columbia) want to deal a final blow to two IPTV pirates based in the United States, but offering their services. In all countries.

Despite the notable increase in complaints against those responsible for pirated IPTV (and sometimes against users themselves), nothing seems to be able to stop this form of piracy across the globe. Both providers and resellers of these services continue to operate and, if closed, new alternatives appear out of nowhere .

We talk about AllAccessTV and Quality Restreams, two services that could be operated by the same person. Currently, these platforms continue to offer their products without problems, which include a VPN by default with each new registration. They are presented as a way to “watch hundreds of television channels with a basic subscription of $ 10 that we can cancel at any time.”

In addition, they do not hesitate to indicate that the service can be enjoyed on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung, Chromecast, Windows, macOS, Fire tablets, Android phones and tablets, iPad, iPhone, PS4 and Xbox One. To register only we have to enter a few data and provide a source of payment. In a few seconds we have everything ready.

The complaint seeks to close access to domains such as aatvdigitalmedia.com, aatvpanel.com, allaccessiptv.com, qualityrestreams.com or mediaflo.net. As well as anyone related to vpnsafevault.com. The plaintiffs indicate that they are broadcasting channels protected by copyright (some from ABC, NBC or Fox), along with content from streaming platforms of HBO or Cinemax. In total, about 2,500 channels could be viewed.