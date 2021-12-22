Two weeks before the Consumer electronics Show (CES) 2022 starts, companies such as Amazon, Meta, Twitter, iHeartRadio and Pinterest announced that they will not send their teams to the technology fair – to be held in Las Vegas, from January 5 to 8 – due to the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the United States and the growing concern about the omicron variant.

T-Mobile, a US phone operator, which is also a sponsor of CES, also said that most of its contingent will no longer attend and that its CEO would not deliver a keynote address, either in person or virtually.

As for the media, some of the most relevant in the field of technology in the United States, such as The Verge, CNET, Engadget, TechCrunch, TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, will also not participate in person in the next edition of CES.

Until now, Despite the declines that have occurred, the great technology fair continues and it has been announced that the necessary preventive measures will be taken, such as the mandatory use of face masks within the event facilities, the request for vaccination vouchers to enter, as well as the availability of tests to detect Covid-19.

Amazon and its smart home unit Ring said they would not have a presence at CES, due to uncertainty about the omicron variant, Bloomberg reported. Twitter had planned to have some employees attend to participate in the panels, but now both this company and Facebook they said that are exploring virtual opportunities; while Pinterest preferred to decline its participation.

Other companies, such as Qualcomm, Sony, and Google are still planning to attend.. General Motors said Tuesday that its CEO, Mary Barra, is still scheduled to introduce the Silverado electric pickup truck and discuss the company’s strategy in person at the Jan. 5 conference.

On the other hand, some companies had planned for quite some time to be present at CES only virtually; such is the case of the chipmaker Nvidia, whose executives will give a keynote speech on video.

Among the companies that could have a considerable impact if they leave CES 2022 are Samsung and GM, as well as companies that typically rent prominent show floor space, such as Intel, LG, Panasonic and Sony. In the case of LG, for example, it did confirm that will attend, but will not have a traditional booth, as it will use QR and AR codes to display its products.

Bloomberg reports that AMD and Samsung are planning a limited presence; Qualcomm, OnePlus and HTC still plan to attend; while Sony, Samsung and Google are “monitoring local conditions”, which means that at any moment they could decline, if the sanitary conditions warrant it.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, stated that it still plans to host the show in person. “At this point, we are very focused on having this program and doing it safely, as well as implementing the correct protocols to ensure that people are comfortable with it.”

Will this year’s history repeat itself and will we have a fully virtual edition of CES again in 2022? We will surely know in the next few days, since the fair is planned to open its doors to the public on January 5, but the conferences of the participating brands start a day before.