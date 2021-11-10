Comparing the prices with which the iPhone 13 They reached the market and at the price at which we now find these two terminals, we ran into a considerable difference. The smallest of the iPhone 13 arrived for 809 euros in its 128 GB version and now that same one stands at 759 euros. Something similar happens with the basic iPhone 13, which has a usual price of 909 euros and now drops its 128 GB option to 859 euros.

For all those who are looking for a high-end mobile that does not lack anything and is capable of performing at the best level for many years, these options are unbeatable. Some models that thus receive their first outstanding discount, although if we want to get hold of them and their many strengths we will have to be quick.

An important saving considering that the iPhone are terminals that do not lose value as easily as other terminals. In addition, we will be making an investment in the future because we will have the latest and best software for several years thanks to extended updates from Apple.

What is it for me?

The only doubt that we can have when choosing one or the other, may be in the size since both are practically identical. We help you decide which of them is made for your hands.

Do you need the mini if ​​…

The mobile is necessary for you, but you don’t spend many hours on multimedia content. In this case, it has a 5.4-inch screen that, thanks to the reduction of the notch, leaves us more space to enjoy it. Suitable for small hands without losing sight of a high resolution next to the Super Retina XDR OLED screen calibrated to the millimeter.

You need the iPhone 13 if …

You usually watch social networks or videos on your mobile. With its 6.1-inch screen we will be gaining an important position to enjoy anywhere and at any time what we want to see and do much more than basic options. In terms of performance, everything else is identical, sharing A15 Bionic chip, improved 12M px dual camera and a surprising selfie lens.