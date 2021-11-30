According to a new report, Amazon is reaching a deal with Electronic arts to develop a television series for the service of streaming Prime Video based on the beloved video game franchise Mass effect. The reveal can be found in a recent Deadline article on the performance of the recent series premiere. Wheel of Time on Prime Video and the general programming strategy of Amazon.

Specifically, the reveal focuses on Amazon’s focus on genres like fantasy to engage viewers and says it will be an approach to Prime Video in the future. “You will see us continue to invest in fantasy genres of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground at Studios working tirelessly with our creative partners on those boards, and you can look forward to more.“said the director of Amazon Studios.

In addition to Wheel of Time, which performed well for the company, a Lord of the Rings television series will premiere in 2022. If the series of Mass effect It’s still in the negotiations phase as Deadline reports, so in all likelihood we’ll have to wait until long after 2022 to see the show premiere.

The article does not go into any detail about the content of the series, probably because those details have not yet been decided. A series of Mass effect Would you retell the story of the games or a new story? Would it feature characters from the games or an entirely new cast? We’ll have to wait and see.

However, the timing could work, as the publisher EA and developer BioWare (which is owned by EA) are in the relatively early stages of development of the first new Mass Effect game since 2017’s Mass Effect: Andromeda. Andromeda saw a lukewarm reception (although some people liked it), for what has been a while since Mass Effect has been an IP to be reckoned with.