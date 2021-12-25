It seems that users do not talk as much with Alexa as Amazon would like and, is that, people would not be as interested in having a long conversation with this virtual assistant.

Smart virtual assistants came to supposedly make our lives easier. Large companies thought that they would be our companions on a day-to-day basis and that they would participate in any type of situation, but the reality is very different. And, is that, the conversations with these assistants are usually minimal.

The most normal thing is to activate Alexa or the Google assistant, say a short phrase and wait for it to perform the action. There isn’t much more interaction other than this because these assistants aren’t actually as smart as they should be and the conversations that can be had are rather plain.

Amazon has taken notice of this situation and seems to see it as a problem. By having this vision of the situation, what it has been doing in recent years is basically forcing Alexa to comment on a function that it can do after having solved what we have asked.

Making Alexa say that it can perform different functions is a wake-up call to users, the intention is that these people decide to continue interacting with Alexa for much longer. The play seems to have not gone quite well for Amazon.

And, is that, a report has come to light in which Amazon takes into account the interaction with Alexa. In addition, this report shows that users have much more predilection to maintain interaction with devices that have touch screens with which to manage the device.

It may appear that the fact that users are not interacting with Alexa It doesn’t affect Amazon, but the reality is that this is a waste of money for the company. Creating and adapting services to devices with smart assistants, but not having access to them, means that the investment is not recoverable.