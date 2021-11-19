A new investigation by Wired has revealed important details about the appalling use of customer data within Amazon’s own systems because of “the inability to detect security incidents”. The report focuses on how employees could access the retail platform through a tool to offer customer support and check user data, including celebrities and celebrities. It also highlights the little interest of the company itself in improving its system to prevent its workers from carrying out these actions.

The portal cites different employees of the company founded and directed by Jeff Bezos, as well as leaked internal documents that were prepared between 2015 and 2018. It mentions, in particular, a former representative of the services division, who claimed to have seen how some “low-level” workers with privileges to access customer data, They sniffed at celebrity accounts like Kanye Westo stars who were part of the cast of ‘The Avengers’.

The former worker revealed that his colleagues were able to detect the purchase history of a celebrity who had purchased dildos. Other employees, on the other hand, accessed the purchase information of their partners or ex-partners.

A poor internal security system

Amazon, of course, prohibited workers from abusing this tool. However, the former employee assures that “they all did it”, given that they only needed to access a “research session” and search for the client by name. The buyer didn’t even need to be on the phone. According to Wired, Amazon’s systems were so extensive that the company could not offer full control over security. In this case, there was no internal program dedicated to detecting these types of threats.

The company has responded to Wired claiming that they have always shown an interest in keeping their customers safe. “We have invested billions of dollars over the years to build systems and processes to keep data safe, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve,” said a company spokesperson.

A Chinese company sold Amazon customer data to external sellers of the portal itself

The report of Wired it also reveals a significant vulnerability similar to that of Cambridge Analityca. In this case, it took place in 2018 through AMZReview, an internal tool used to “help sellers improve their rankings on the platform.” According to the aforementioned medium, the platform had a back door that was open for several years and that came to collect data from 16 million users.

A part of them (4.8 million data), were captured by a Chinese company. It sold them to businesses that operated within Amazon (external sellers).

Amazon, who has denied that it was a “security breach”, decided to minimize the problem limiting the data your tool collectedto. Third-party marketers could have used this data, such as email addresses, as a means of communication to convince customers to delete negative reviews or incentivize them with promotions. Wired has been able to confirm that the AMZReview platform is no longer active.