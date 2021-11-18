Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot speakers do not have cameras to detect the presence of people so they have to use other systems to do so. In this case, these devices are capable of detecting the presence of people by issuing a inaudible ultrasound wave. Thanks to this new function, currently only available in the United States, new associated routines can be activated.

Ultrasound technology

This feature was first mentioned at Amazon’s hardware event in September and is available in the United States this week. Speakers Fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot are capable of emitting an inaudible sound wave to detect if the person is in the same room as the speaker. In this way, Alexa can turn on or off other connected devices such as lights or the Fire TV. We still do not know when this function will be available in Spain, but with it it brings a wide variety of possibilities to make the most of voice commands or Alexa skills.

On the other hand, there are a number of independent sensors that work with Alexa to activate routines manufactured by Centralite, Aqara and Philips Hue. With the arrival of this new feature, in theory, Alexa will not need to depend on any of these additional devices to be able to turn on the lights or play music. For Amazon it represents a new vision of a smart home which is capable of responding automatically to its inhabitants with a minimum of prompts on their part.