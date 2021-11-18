Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dot speakers are already capable of detecting movement within a room, a functionality similar to that already available on the latest Echo Shows that use their cameras to check for the presence of people around them. around.
Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot speakers do not have cameras to detect the presence of people so they have to use other systems to do so. In this case, these devices are capable of detecting the presence of people by issuing a inaudible ultrasound wave. Thanks to this new function, currently only available in the United States, new associated routines can be activated.
Ultrasound technology
This feature was first mentioned at Amazon’s hardware event in September and is available in the United States this week. Speakers Fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot are capable of emitting an inaudible sound wave to detect if the person is in the same room as the speaker. In this way, Alexa can turn on or off other connected devices such as lights or the Fire TV. We still do not know when this function will be available in Spain, but with it it brings a wide variety of possibilities to make the most of voice commands or Alexa skills.
On the other hand, there are a number of independent sensors that work with Alexa to activate routines manufactured by Centralite, Aqara and Philips Hue. With the arrival of this new feature, in theory, Alexa will not need to depend on any of these additional devices to be able to turn on the lights or play music. For Amazon it represents a new vision of a smart home which is capable of responding automatically to its inhabitants with a minimum of prompts on their part.
Google For its part, it also uses ultrasound in its Nest smart screens and Nest Mini speakers to detect the proximity of a person to the screen or the speaker to change your interface consistent with proximity. For example, in the case of mini speakers it shows volume controls. However, you cannot currently use ultrasound detection to trigger routines on Google Home.
How active?
In order to activate this presence detection we will have to go to the Alexa app Where we can also configure new routines to perform different actions such as turning on the lights when a person enters or leaves the room, having Alexa play music when it detects movement near the device or turning the Fire TV on and off among many others.
We can find this new feature within the option of Motion detection in the configuration section of the Alexa application on each of the compatible Echo devices and activate or deactivate it whenever we want. An interesting new functionality that Amazon may improve and update in the future with more routines in the lighting of the lights that allow the correct intensity according to the time of day or choose the color of the same.