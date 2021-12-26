With a good amount of buttons manual control, where there is one that disables the microphone to increase privacy, inside this Amazon Echo you will find a pair of 20-millimeter tweeters and a seventy-six woofer. This ensures a fairly good sound quality. So much so, that it replaces practically any Bluetooth speaker without the slightest problem – since it does not lack power and, luckily, due to its good finish no distortion whatsoever even when you turn the volume up to the maximum. In short, you will enjoy good benefits.

Aesthetically, this is a model that attracts attention, since the fourth generation of this product range has a spherical-shaped finish that makes it quite attractive. In addition, the plastic it uses is of a very high quality and is quite successfully combined with fabric in different colors. By the way, this model, which is one of the most complete on Amazon, has dimensions of 144 x 144 x 133 mm , so it will not be difficult for you to find a space in the kitchen or living room.

How to buy from Amazon Echo

Well, you can do this without having to leave home, since from the Amazon application or by accessing the web with the link that we leave behind this paragraph you can take advantage of the offer we are talking about and that allows you to save 30% of its price habitual. This means that you only have to pay 69.99 euros to have it at home and without adding anything for shipping if you have a Prime account. By the way, right now you can get the speaker at the same price in the three colors for sale:

A complete smart speaker

One of the reasons we have for saying this is that you can access Alexa natively since it includes all the necessary hardware for it and, of course, it also has Internet access through Wifi to get the most out of the aforementioned voice assistants. In this way, you can easily learn a lot of information and you can even configure and manage other compatible accessories, such as smart bulbs or televisions. By the way, you also have access to the Skills to increase the usefulness of the Amazon Echo.

With a very simple configuration process, since in the application for this purpose it is downloaded free for ios Y Android There is a useful assistant, you should know that an LED is included at the base of the device that allows you to know the status of the accessory and, even, if you have any pending notification from the well-known online store (such as the imminent arrival of the Last purchase). Taking into account everything that we have indicated that this device offers and with the price it has now for the offer on Amazon, this is a purchase that fits like a glove as a gift for this Christmas.

