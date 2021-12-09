Amazon closes Alexa.com, a once-key resource on the internet

“25 years ago we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping hundreds of thousands find, reach and convert their digital audience to sales, we made the difficult decision to remove Alexa.com from the Internet on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making Alexa.com a resource. reference for content research, competitor analysis, keyword research and much more ”.

With that text, Amazon says goodbye to the platform that will be decommissioned next year.

Thus, the American company founded by Jeff Bezos surprisingly confirmed the closure of one of its historical tools. In parallel, your global website ranking system will also shut down.

Through Alexa.com, developers could access traffic rankings for websites of all sizes.

Likewise, it offered the average number of page visits per user, the percentages of Internet users who accessed the site, and the number of clicks each website had.

Alexa.com closes its service: Amazon

Alexa, a brand that would later become known as the name of Amazon’s voice assistant, was founded as an independent company in 1996.

Three years later, Alexa.com was bought by Amazon and it was basically a toolbar that collected information related to surfing behavior.

In 2009, the company relaunched itself with a new interface design, offering metrics that were novel for the time on web traffic, usage time, average views, and location data.

It was Amazon’s reaction to the emergence of numerous SEO analysis pages.

Alexa is leaving the Internet: the reasons

Bezos’ company has already told Alexa.com subscribers about the changes: current subscriptions will remain active until April 30, 2022.

In those months, no one else will be able to subscribe to the service because the registrations have been canceled.

On the other hand, the application programming interface (the API calls) will no longer be active from December 8, 2022.

While Amazon did not explicitly say why it is shutting down Alexa.com, the site’s traffic had declined over the past decade, according to information from Semrush.

People stopped caring about their Alexa rankings too, so Amazon may have decided it was time for a goodbye.