Although the Black friday It is November 26, each year more firms and platforms advance their offers so that we can take advantage of them as soon as possible. This is the case of Amazon: the e-commerce platform launches its particular Black Friday campaign today launching today some more than interesting discounts on furniture and decoration.

And at Decoesfera we have prepared a complete selection with some of the items on sale that have caught our attention to renovate the bedroom, the living room, or to have the house in order.

For the bedroom





Putting a stool or a bench at the foot of the bed is a very functional solution. Because in addition to decorating, it is useful to sit down and put on shoes, or to leave our clothes while we change. In Amazon they have lowered this upholstered bench that is ideal to put at the foot of the bed, although it can also be used for the entrance, or for the living room. Before it cost 87.99 euros, and after applying an 18% discount, the offer remains at 71.99 euros (you save 16 euros).





Do you need a bed, and that also serves to store bedding or other seasons? This fold-down couch is incredibly discounted. Before it cost 389 euros , and after the 38% discount, it now costs 239.49 euros (you save 149.51 euros)

ROYAL SLEEP Large Capacity Folding Canapé (135×190), 3D Breathable Lid, Natural Color Assembly and Removal of Used Included

Offers in order and storage





To increase the storage capacity in the kitchen, this trolley with wheels will be great for you. It has drawers, baskets, and a 28% discount. Before it cost 89.99 euros , and on the occasion of Black Friday it costs 64.59 euros (you save 25.40 euros).

HOMCOM Multifunctional Kitchen Cart Auxiliary Wooden Cart with Large Storage Space Drawers Baskets Shelves 4 Wheels Brake





Do you urgently need to put your shoes in order? Here you have a shoe rack with two doors and four shelves with capacity for 12 pairs of shoes. It has a discount of 12%, before it cost 73.99 euros, and the price of the offer is 64.99 euros.

HOMCOM Modern 2-Door Shoe Rack Cabinet Auxiliary Wardrobe for 12 Pairs of Shoes with 4 Shelves for Hall Living Room Bedroom 60x30x92 cm White





To store blankets, magazines, books … this storage pouf is perfect. It is made of synthetic leather, has a lid, and fits in the living room, the bedroom, or the office. Its usual price is 27.90 euros , and after the 25% discount, it now costs 20.93 euros (you save 6.97 euros).





To increase the storage capacity in the bedroom or in the dressing room, coat racks are a fantastic solution. This black wall coat rack is 28% off, it used to cost 28.99 euros , and now it costs 20.99 euros.

vidaXL Coat Rack Donkey Hanging Clothes Shelves Metal Steel Black Paraban Hanger





For the bathroom you have this chrome corner, with 3 glass shelves. Before it cost 54.99 euros , and after the 34% discount, it costs 36.11 euros (you save 18.88 euros).

WENKO Corner corner for home and bathroom chrome Yago, with 3 glass floors, Steel, 30 x 74 x 30 cm, Chrome

To work (or also to play)





To work well comfortably, Amazon brings us this gaming or desk chair. It is ergonomic, height-adjustable, tiltable, and has a headrest and lumbar cushion. Before it cost 173.99 euros , and with the 36% discount, it now costs 110.49 euros (you save 63.50 euros).

Vinsetto Gaming Chair Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Height Adjustable Tilting with Headrest Lumbar Cushion 61x70x121-129 cm Blue





Another chair for your telework corner or to spend hours playing. It has a discount of 52%, it used to cost 129.99 euros , and now it costs 62.89 euros (you save 67.10 euros).

IntimaTe WM Heart Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Office Desk Chair, Racing Computer Chair, Computer Desk Swivel Seat, PU Adjustable Work Chair





We liked this wooden desk with curved lines for its Mid-century style. Before it cost 196.54 euros , and after the 15% discount, you can now buy it for 167.06 euros (you save 29.48 euros).

Amazon Brand – Rivet Mid-Century Curved Wood Desk, 123cm Wide, Walnut Brown

For the dining room





To renovate the living room, Amazon has included among the offers with which it anticipates Black Friday this beige 3-seater sofa bed with corner chaise longue and chest. It has a 15% discount: it used to cost 599 euros , and with the offer, it stays at 509.15 euros (you save 89.85 euros).

Confort24 Orlando Home 3 Seater Sofa Bed Reversible Left or Right Corner Chaise Longue with Upholstered Chest Beige Fabric Living Room Sofa Home Decoration Cushions and Upholstery 221 x 162 x 90





A round side table with which to give a sophisticated touch to the living room. Before it cost 132.42 euros , and after the 19% discount, it now costs 106.73 euros (you save 25.69 euros)

Amazon Brand – Movian Rom – Side table for lamp, 80 x 80 x 45 cm, white





This industrial-style bookcase has been made with wild oak veneer and a metal base. It has a 17% discount, it used to cost 93.17 euros , and now it costs 77.61 euros (you save 15.56 euros)

Amazon Brand – Movian Martin – Bookcase, 35 x 114 x 78 cm (L x W x H), Oak Effect





Another discounted shelf, although in this case it is made of wood, has 6 shelves, and an S shape. It used to cost 80.99 euros , and now after applying the 23% discount, it costs 61.99 euros (you save 19 euros).

HOMCOM Bookcase Shelves 6 Wood Shelves Form S 80x24x191 cm Black Color Shelves





This pack of two dining chairs are made of brown polyurethane and black painted rubber wood legs. Before it cost 108.99 euros, and now, after applying the 15% discount, it costs 92.64 euros.

Amazon Brand – Movian Arendsee – Set of 2 Dining Chairs, 55 x 48.5 x 85 cm, Brown

More information | Amazon

