UPS and Amazon to launch electric planes from startup Beta Technologies for parcel delivery, we tell you about Alia the aircraft that will ship and fly as a helicopter.

The startup Beta Technologies, by Kyle Clark, is valued at $ 1 billion and its star vehicle is Alia, a 15-meter electric plane, which takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter.

Clark designed Alia as an airplane to promote e-commerce to and from the warehouses without going through the streets of the cities but through the air. The cabin of Alia will be able to transport 270 kilograms of cargo through a maximum of 463 kilometers.

Clark is also developing charging stations for electric aircraft. of all kinds that it plans to spread throughout the United States and already has nine in operation and 51 more under construction.

Beta already has the financial backing of UPS, the company signed a contract for the purchase of 150 Alias ​​aircraft, whose value is estimated between 4 and 5 million dollars each, the aircraft will be delivered to UPS in 2024.

It is expected that Amazon place a similar order since it is your interest in Alia from Beta Technologies, is in line with its objective of reducing its carbon footprint in the world. According to this contract of Beta and UPS, in two years, carbon-free air delivery will be a reality, thanks to the aircraft Alia.