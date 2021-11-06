A fan art brought together Stranger Things and The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. The image completely surprised fans of both titles.

The best of two worlds! Who could have thought that James Gunn’s combination of Stranger Things and The Suicide Squad was going to be perfect? Thanks to a fan art made by Sándor Szalay, fans of both titles could see what it would be like to merge both worlds and mix the characters. On this occasion, the artist decided to use the aesthetics of Gunn’s film and couple it to the hit Netflix fiction.

In said fan art, Sándor Szalay took one of the posters released by James Gunn of The Suicide Squad to promote the film and swapped the villains of the DC Extended Universe for the main characters from Stranger Things. In this way, this new version of the poster we see how Eleven takes the place of Rick Flag, Mike replaces Peacemaker, Will takes the place of Harley Quinn, Dustin and Lucas replace Ratcatcher 2 and Polka-Dot Man, respectively, and Hopper occupies the Bloodsport place.

Two very different hits

Without a doubt, The Suicide Squad and Stranger Things have gained a lot of popularity around the world. James Gunn’s film landed in theaters on August 5, 2021, breaking several records after its release. The film surpassed Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League in views during its first three weekends on HBO Max, becoming the most-watched DCEU film on the streaming platform.

For its part, Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s great successes since it arrived on the platform in 2016. For a long time, fans have been waiting for the fourth season of the series, which was delayed for several reasons and will land on the service in 2022. The exact release date is not yet known, but they promise it will be the scariest and most surprising season of all.