An incredibly detailed cosplay has come to our attention, courtesy of the beautiful Mariia karpenko, cosplayer for several years now.

The interesting girl of Ukrainian origin It constantly attracts the attention of the old and new fans.

It already has several designs that seem to be taken from the same video games and series that it seeks to represent.

Known in the instagram world as fenixfatalist, the beautiful girl on this occasion, shows us her most beautiful version of the sorceress Triss merigold, one of the most important characters in the video game of The witcher.

The legendary sorceress and dare girl, called the Fourteenth of the mount, who in her intrepid history we realize that she is one of the founding members of the Lodge of Sorceresses and who was also involved in politics for much of her life.

This beautiful sorceress, with great qualities of alchemy and healing properties, friend of Yennefer and as a witch Geralt of Rivia, who was linked countless times sentimentally.

But, focusing on this spectacular cosplay, where Mariia shows us a beautiful long dress in green tones and with beautiful openings on the sides, where she lets us glimpse her beautiful white legs.

The girl with long hair red as fire, shows us that said dress has its unique long sleeves and it has several details in a gold tone, which highlight her fine figure and give us one of her best outfits as a gift.

The iconic redhead She shows us in her clothes, the stones in tone combined with her outfit, as well as the large necklaces that are already an important part of her brand of image and personal style.

We are sure that this beautiful session of the sorceress mounted on horseback, as well as simply posing, showing the character’s own warmth and innocence, it will be to your liking.

Wait more about fenixfatalist, that this cosplayer sorceress, has several surprises up her sleeve.