As planned, Wallpaper Engine can now be downloaded on Android directly from Google Play or, if you prefer, from the APK file directly from its website. It is one of the most popular wallpaper customization applications for Windows, which now also comes to Android.

Although Wallpaper Engine is a paid application on Windows – it costs 3.61 euros – on Android it is totally free and without advertising, although to get the most out of it you need to use it in conjunction with the Windows application. However, without paying and without Wallpaper Engine for Windows, you still have a handful of quality and customizable animated backgrounds.

Amazing live wallpapers, on Android

Wallpaper Engine is one of the big names in the animated backgrounds in Windows, with a history of several years, although the vast majority of the period has been spent in early access mode. The concept is simple: customizable animated backgrounds that you can create with some skill. If creativity isn’t your thing, you can also download tons of wallpapers from Steam Workshops.

After conquering animated wallpapers in Windows, now Wallpaper Engine also comes to Android, free and with nine ready-to-use backgrounds with a few taps: Deep Space, Dino Run, DNA Fragment, Earth Parallax, Fantastic Car, Neon Sunset, Razr Vortex, Shimmering Particles and Techno.

All these funds are configurable, for example being able to customize the colors of the car or the dinosaur that appears in Dino Run. Applying a background is as easy as pressing a button and choosing whether you want it to be added to the home screen or the lock screen.

The grace of Wallpaper Engine for Android is to link it with the version for Windows, to access the funds that you download from Steam on your mobile, although the Android version also allows you to import videos, GIFs or exported backgrounds that you have saved in the mobile storage.

The application is free, without ads, its creators claim that it does not contain any type of tracker and requires Android 8.1 or higher and a download of around 100MB. In its short period available on Google Play, it has already garnered more than 100,000 downloads.