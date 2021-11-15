In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Winner of a major design award, the Amazfit Stratos is a sports smartwatch, but it’s so stylish that it can be used as a dress watch.

Amazfit is one of the leading brands in the smartwatch market, and it proved it with the excellent Amazfit Stratos, a smartwatch that has a price of 178 euros, but now you can get it with a 60% discount.

Get hold of him Amazfit Stratos watch with GPS and blood oxygen meter for only 68 euros on AliExpress. With free shipping from Spain in less than three days. To get that price, you must check the box of € 2 coupon your extra benefits, which is just below the price.

It is a very complete smartwach with an award-winning design, equipped with a ceramic housing and a 1.34-inch reflective screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Amazfit Stratos smart watch with GPS and calorie meter, for only 68 euros

Can monitor 16 different sports, including all the most popular: running, walking, bike, swimming, soccer etc. It is submersible up to 5 meters.

Thanks to Gps distances and routes can be recorded. Also has step meter, heart rate, blood oxygen, calorie expenditure counter, etc.

One of the characteristics that other watches do not have is that You can store music to play it without the need for a mobile phone or internet. It has a free space of 2 GB for music.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: notch causes mayhem with apps in the menu bar

It also includes numerous applications: the weather, call reminder, notifications, alarms, compass, stopwatch, and others.

And you should not worry about the battery, since the autonomy lasts up to 5 days, with standard use.

You can already get the Amazfit Stratos watch with GPS and blood oxygen meter for only 68 euros on AliExpress. With free shipping from Spain in less than three days. To get that price, you must check the box of € 2 coupon your extra benefits, which is just below the price.