The news royals, with international personalities such as Alexandra from Hannover or our Princess Eleanor, they have come stomping. They represent a new generation, which seeks to uphold the values ​​of their respective Royal Houses while serving as a breath of fresh air.

Little by little they are approaching the age of majority and assuming the functions of their title. The last in it has been Amalia from the Netherlands, who turned 18 on December 7, thus recognizing his role as heir to the throne.



Amalia with Queen Máxima and King William

On the occasion of his birthday and coming of age, an autobiographical book was published, a tradition in the Netherlands, where he shows his most personal and intimate side and talks about topics such as mental health or questions about Parliament.

The ceremony took place on December 8, in which Amalia spoke her first official words in the Council of State with his parents: King William and Queen Máxima. And in the small press conference with journalists, he stated that “There is no school to be queen (…), that’s why I think you have to look to the past (…) but you also have to go with the times“and what will he try”give your own interpretation“.





Like all institutional and real acts, all the details have been measured to the millimeter, including their clothing. Amalia from the Netherlands has opted for a dress midi of flowers, with ruffles and a floral pattern, accompanied by a black cloth coat and some. A formal but youthful option, with which has been firm and sure of itself:





A design of the Dutch firm LaDress with a lot of flow and fluidity, as well as a flattering but discreet V neck. Amalia’s model in particular is the Naomi dress, which costs 259 euros:





But we have found one plus version low cost in case we have fallen in love with the look of Princess Amalia and we want to reproduce it. It is about this model of Miss selfridge Although it has a different color, its pattern and fabric are very similar, for 51.99 euros:





Midi dress by Miss Selfridge





Cover photo | @koninklijkhuis

Photos | Gtres, @koninklijkhuis, LaDress, Asos