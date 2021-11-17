A new generation of ‘royals’ has arrived and they are going strong. In addition to Leonor from Spain, the young women who will become representatives of their countries are in the spotlight and, little by little, we get to know them a little more. Among them is Amalia from the Netherlands, the eldest daughter of the kings of Holland who will turn 18 on December 7, 2021.

On the occasion of this birthday and the coming of age, the princess will publish an autobiographical book in which he shares his most personal concerns and thoughts, a Dutch tradition.

“I was never the rebel, I never created problems. I find it very annoying to argue. And in terms of my parents’ education, I feel like they give me purpose, to improve and try to be a good person. ” assures the princess in the book according to the Dutch press.

The manuscript will also include unpublished photos from your personal album with moments from his childhood. And there is one that we have loved: a photo in which Amalia de Orange tries on a tiara of her mother, the Mellerio tiara that has 285 precious stones.





This was made known in a direct on Instagram with the author in charge of writing it, Claudia de Breij. A conversation in which she has been very close, smiling and sincere.

He has spoken of mental health without taboos:

“Sometimes this becomes too much for me, school and friends, and I have to talk to someone. I make an appointment (with the psychologist) and I vent. I think it’s normal to talk to professionals from time to time, especially after something happens to my aunt. “

And he has even commented on the obligation to inform the political power about who is going to marry Parliament:

“If he is the man who supports me, who I love, who I want to spend my life with and Parliament does not approve, well, then we will have to see what I do. I cannot choose on my own.”

The day after her birthday, Amalia will be presented to the Council of State and will be recognized for her new role as heir to the throne. From that moment on, it will acquire functions of its new status.

“If I can prevent a bad situation through diplomacy, if I can make the world a little better, then I will be happy. I am at the service of my country. I give my life for Holland,” says the princess.

For now Your first decision as an adult has been to quit your assignment until you are fully engaged in your actual duties and responsibilities. It will return the income until then.

We review his public appearances in order to know a little more sus style keys.

Amalia is a fan of preppy looks with an elegant accent. In his last looks we see her with flared dresses. She’s not afraid of prints, vibrant colors, or see-throughs and loves to show off her long wavy hair. In addition, they usually integrate original jewelry pieces to their outfits. The royal get a very youthful relaxed key aesthetic.

















Also bet on pointed heels without fear. And he knows how to take advantage of men’s lapel coats.









Cover photos | RVD

Photos | Gtres, RVD