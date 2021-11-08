Amaia Romero, has always been characterized as a really natural girl, and since she left the academy of Operación Triunfo, we have not seen too many physical or capillary changes. Therefore, a few days ago lthe singer surprised us with a change of look at photocall from the ICON awards gala.





This new image is much more sophisticated and also more current, following the trends of the moment. Amaia’s hair, has always looked light brown with soft golden highlights from medium to ends, which is true that they gave him a sweeter and more childish appearance, and almost always with their natural waves. But now, her hair looks darker, a very intense brown almost black and for the occasion she wore a XXL mane parted in the middle and perfectly smooth.

As for her makeup, the bet was for a very soft smoked and nude lips, in general lines quite natural, where they especially stand out freckles on the nose and cheeks.





its outfit Nor did he leave anyone indifferent, since he chose a two-piece in black, a very trendy set that stands out for its blazer. crop-top, a style that we have already seen more than one instagramer wear. And to complete the look, she opted for patent leather knee high boots with a square toe.

Photos | Gtres, @amaia