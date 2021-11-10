One of the benefits that users value the most today is, without a doubt, the autonomy. That is why we are not only interested in avoiding misuses that degrade the battery, but also in carrying out a series of actions that allow us to extend the duration of each charge.

From turning off 5G to eliminating certain apps or deactivating updates in the background, anything goes as long as you achieve a more autonomy. To help Xiaomi owners in this work, the company has analyzed which MIUI functions generate higher consumption battery so developers can work on it.

Some settings reduce battery drain

We all know that some of our behaviors can harm the battery of our smartphone, but there are also some functions of the operating system itself phone that consumes more autonomy than it should. And there is little that users can do.

Just recently, Qiao Zhongliang, deputy general manager of Xiaomi, commented through the Xiaomi community that many users were asking about high battery consumption by certain MIUI functions and therefore commissioned engineers to analyze these anomalies.

Battery consumption breakdown in Chinese

The report carried out after the analysis shows us how some functions of the Xiaomi operating system effectively generate a higher battery consumption and, therefore, reduce autonomy more quickly. According to this analysis, the functions that consume the highest percentage of battery are the following:

18% spend: Do not deactivate location service .

Spending 17%: Consumption by apps and games with a high requirement.

15% Spend: Use the Always On Display mode on our devices.

14% spend: Use the device with maximum brightness available because automatic brightness is not activated.

11% spending: Automatic start of some installed applications

As we can see, deactivating the location of the equipment or changing some screen settings are two of the actions that can help reduce energy consumption not only on a Xiaomi phone, but on any Android terminal. Regarding the rest of the functions, Qiao Zhongliang assures that the MIUI development team is already working on its optimization and that the next version, MIUI 13, will represent an important leap in this regard.

Via | ITHome