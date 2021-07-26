The Facebook-owned messaging app has great features that enhance the chatting experience, such as the ability to send voice notes or images that are destroyed. However, there are small functions that can also be extremely useful. One of them is the possibility to search for stickers in WhatsApp, which allow you to find the classic stickers in a faster way. Although it is not as complete as the search for emojis, it can be very useful if you cannot locate that sticker you want to send to react to a message.

To search for stickers on WhatsApp, first access a conversation and click on the stickers button that appears on the right side of the text box. If you have an Android mobile, to enter the stickers section you must press on the emoji icon displayed on the left side of the screen. Next, click on the stickers button.

In both cases, the WhatsApp stickers gallery will be displayed, where all the recently used stickers will appear, those that you have saved as favorites, those packs that you have created or those that you have installed through WhatsApp and third-party applications. To search for a sticker, you just have to click the magnifying glass button that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Write a mood or select an emoji to find a sticker on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will show the search center that allows find stickers by moods. The app categorizes the stickers as: happy, love, sad, angry, greeting and celebration. It is also possible to search for a sticker by text or emoji. For example, if we want to find a sticker that reflects a kiss, we can search for the word “Kiss” or select the kiss emoji. WhatsApp will search for the appropriate sticker.

Unfortunately, the messaging app does not add the option to search for third-party stickers or created manually (with the exception of some cases), even if they have a specific name. Therefore, it is only possible to find those stickers available in the WhatsApp store.

You can always create specific packs using a app and organize them in the main tab. Or, download new stickers through the store WhatsApp.