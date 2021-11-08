Alder lakeHowever, the 12th generation of Intel processors is rearing its head slightly and fearfully in markets across the market, but the company has anticipated that the move to the next generation will not be as drastic as we might think. This is because Raptor Lake will not do without DDR4 RAM although they will continue to support the new DDR5 memories.

This is the great novelty of the current generation Alder Lake processors and the biggest headache for users as they see how motherboards and RAM memories of this type are excessively expensive. Therefore, the change from twelfth to thirteenth generation it will be much kinder to the PC user.

This indicates that the 13th Gen Intel processors will be compatible with LGA1700 socket and Z690 motherboards current. Information that we assumed, but that has already been confirmed and leaves us more calm. However, it should be noted that the Raptor Lake generation is a review of the Alder Lake processors.

This would confirm that Raptor Lake could add up to 24 physical cores. These nuclei will be distributed in 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. It seems that the range of TDP will remain very similar to the current generation from Intel, these being 125W for the i9, 65W for the i7 and 35W for the i5 processors.

The release date is not clear, but according to the data provided by Intel itself, they should be available for sale at late 2022. This date would coincide, in principle, with the release of the new AMD Zen4 processors, based on the AM5 socket. However, it has not been confirmed if this new family of processors will support DDR4, so it may be something that Intel will take advantage of to promote its Raptor Lake.