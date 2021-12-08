In a measure similar to that implemented in the United Arab Emirates long ago, China used cloud seeding to control the weather, rainfall and pollution in Beijing before a major political event last July, and now Tsinghua University scientists evaluate positively.

According to what was reported by the Chinese press, a team of investigators has alleged that during the celebration of the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) carried out recently, that the authorities managed to modify the climate of Beijing for tens of thousands of people who attended the commemorative ceremony, precisely in Tiananmen Square.

For the occasion of the climate control test in China, the government launched a large-scale operation, binding clouds with chemicals to cause previously rains in the suburbs of Beijing and some neighboring areas, hours before the Communist Party celebrated its centennial on July 1.

In the scientific opinion, lhe artificial rain created on the occasion reduced the level of the atmospheric pollutant PM2.5 by more than two-thirds and improved air quality from “moderate” to “good” by World Health Organization standards.

The team from the university in Beijing, led by Wang Can, a professor of environmental sciences, and who starred in the climate maneuver in the Chinese capital, said it was unlikely that this drop in pollution had a natural cause, since “artificial rain was the only disturbing event in that period.”

It is worth mentioning that the research confirming the facts was published in Environmental Science, a Chinese journal audited by science itself, on November 26 last.

In this regard, tens of thousands of people attended the heavily guarded event in Tiananmen Square, which began at 8 a.m. with cloudy sky conditions.

However, the scientific report revealed that the ceremony took place in normal weather for a period of two hours, at which time a large-scale downpour affected the area.

Read more: Dubái causes downpours with drones in the face of a 50º heat wave

It is not the first attempt to manipulate the climate in China

This was not the first attempt to manipulate the climate in China, as that country’s meteorological authorities have been trying to alter weather conditions for major events since 2008, when Beijing hosted the Olympics.

According to the Tsinghua scientists, the centennial of the party presented unprecedented challenges, one of them, the unexpected increase in air pollutants in the run-up to the anniversary.

While most industrial activities, such as factories and cargo trucks, were halted in Beijing and nearby provinces for the celebration, air circulation was also reduced, making it difficult for pollutants to dissipate.

Another aspect considered was that the Chinese capital also recorded its wettest summer weather of 2021, with almost double the average amount of rain.

But what is striking is that it rained almost every day of the week before the ceremony and on the day of the celebration, members of the audience received raincoats as part of an event reply package, which they never used.

According to the media, the two-hour cloud seeding operation started at 8.30pm the night before, When people living in the mountains southwest of the city said they saw a large number of rockets, used to send silver iodide into the sky to stimulate rain, on June 30.

Finally, it must be said that China has built some of the largest and most sophisticated networks in the world for weather modification.

Last year, the government launched a weather modification program that covers a vast area in the west of the country, including Xinjiang and Tibet, but with a process that involved sound waves that intercepted humid air at high altitudes.

The operation included satellites, airplanes, mobile radar stations and artificial intelligence technology, in order to predict the movement of humid air to be able to carry out even cloud seeding operations, with hourly precision.

It may interest you: The Gilgamesh table, a 3,500-year-old piece stolen in 1991, returns to Iraq