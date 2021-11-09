Surely on more than one occasion you have saved a large number of files in Google drive . With the paradigm shift, this software cannot be used on Huawei terminals, but with HUAWEI Mobile Cloud it is possible store your data in a totally safe way.

The relationship breakdown between the Chinese company and Google not only supposed (at that time) in the end of Android for Huawei devices, but also that applications as basic as YouTube could not be used. Although they can currently be found in EMUI certain alternative apps that supply them perfectly.

The application also allows you to cloud backup to avoid any type of loss of information whatever the reason. In the same way, you can transfer the data to another device whenever and wherever you want.

HiVision

Google Lens it provided the user with a fast and efficient way to identify any kind of element. HiVision is the alternative created by the brand to make us forget the one designed by the American company.

The operation is literally the same. HiVision is capable of scan any object with different purposes. Either to translate a text or provide detailed information about any product. However, it is only available for a limited number of smartphones, so to analyze a QR you will need other options.

Petal Maps

Thanks to Petal Maps it will no longer be necessary to use a Gps third parties to guide us through the streets of our city. It is true that it does not have as much information as that provided by Google Maps, but it still supplies its characteristics very well.

With the application developed by Huawei you will get access to a much cleaner map as far as content is concerned. It is based on guaranteeing a easy navigation with certain additions such as road traffic. The app still has a very short time, so it is expected that over the years it will begin to offer a greater number of functions.

AppGallery

Huawei has its own On-line shop where you distribute the applications created by third parties. In it you will find a huge amount of softwares that you can download. Although they are not as extensive as in the Play Store, you can come across quite useful apps and the like.

In addition, it enjoys a security system very powerful thanks to its four-layer detection against threats in order to make any application you download completely safe.

Wallet

This software that is already installed at the factory in certain models gives you the possibility of save any type of card so that you have quick and accessible access to each of them.

In this way you can use your phone for absolutely everything and without any problem that prevents you.