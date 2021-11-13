It is well known that oriental medicine is the one that commands the global stop, but for a couple of years, alternative and complementary medicine has gained so much force to such an extent that on many occasions conventional drugs are replaced by others that are not so common.

One of the main differences between conventional and alternative and complementary medicine is that the former is based on scientific results obtained over the years, while the latter bases its processes on practical evidence that is not validated by traditional scientific criteria. In other words, complementary and alternative medicine, as its name indicates, is a complement to conventional medicine, it is an aid or alternative to continue in favor of improvements in the quality of life of people.

This is why today the chip is being changed and it is possible to find health professionals in many clinics or hospitals who work with a combination of both medicines, so it is common to find integrative medicine programs where health care uses the Appropriate therapeutic approaches (conventional and unconventional) focusing on health and being as a whole.

Some of the options considered as complementary and alternative medicine (MAC) are:

The deep breathing exercises, which are very good to treat problems related to anxiety, Alzheimer’s and even to control the emotional impacts that certain situations can generate in patients.

These breathing processes are considered as complementary and alternative medicine to help minimize the negative activation of the organism, as well as provide a feeling of tranquility and well-being for the patient.

They are alternatives that have had positive effects on patients but have not yet been considered as scientific results, which is why they are classified as part of the MAC

We can also find the practice of yoga, tai chi and qi gong as part of integrative health programs. These 3 previously mentioned practices are focused on connecting the body, the breath and the mind, which support patients to improve their postures, to have greater flexibility and knowledge of their body and to be able to identify when any part of the body is requiring assistance. .

They are practices that help improve health in general, since they pressure the internal organs to function correctly through delicate and constant movements.

Finally there is the meditation, which is a relaxation technique that supports patients to connect their conscious part with the unconscious, in order to treat problems of anxiety, fear or stress. It generates a feeling of tranquility and peace, which is why it supports improvement in decision-making.

The aforementioned are practices that many people use without having to be suggested by medical personnel, they are habits that are acquired because they generate results in practice.