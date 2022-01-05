Altcoins Turn Bullish Even As Bitcoin Price Falls Below $ 46,000 Again

The mood in the crypto market is one of growing anticipation as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade just below $ 47,000. The sideways price action has analysts warning that a “period of explosive volatility” is fast approaching, but few have been willing to predict the direction of the breakout.

As the price of Bitcoin compresses, the altcoin market has come to life and several tokens are posting notable gains, especially in the DeFi cohort.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the tokens that rose the most in the last 24 hours were Everest (ID), PAC Protocol (PAC) Y Ravencoin.

Everest expands its interoperability

Everest is a blockchain company that focuses on removing barriers to public services and enhancing economic inclusion through the creation of a deviceless global digital transaction protocol with built-in identity features.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for ID on December 30, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. XTZ price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, ID’s VORTECS ™ Score began to rebound on December 30, reaching a high score of 70 around 44 hours before the price began to increase by 115% over the next three days.

The rising price of ID comes as the Everest project is in the process of implementing bridges connecting EverChain to multiple blockchain networks, including Polygon (MATIC), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX) Y Solana (SOL).

PAC Procotol launches data storage accounts

PAC Procotol, a next-generation blockchain masternode network that has more than 18,000 active nodes, saw the price of its token increase 36% in the last 24 hours.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and CoinGecko show that after hitting a low of $ 0.002 on December 31, the price of PAC jumped 79% to hit a daily high of $ 0.00359 on January 3, as its trading volume of 24 hours shot up 50%.

1-hour chart of the PAC / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

The build push for PAC comes as the project has begun rolling out beta version of its data warehousing accounts yanDNA ™ Y offers 5 gigabytes of free storage for first-time users.

Ravencoin celebrates its fourth anniversary

Ravencoin, a blockchain network specifically designed to handle the transfer of assets from one party to another efficiently, has seen its price rise 34% in the last 24 hours.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for RVN on December 30, ahead of the recent price rally.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. RVN price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for RVN began to rally on December 29 and rose to a high of 87 on December 30, around 15 hours before the price rose 45.5% for the next four. days.

The bullish move for RVN comes as the project is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its official launch and is now looking to pivot to develop the “next generation of fintech for Wall Street on Ravencoin” while expanding its NFT capabilities.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.253 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 39.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

