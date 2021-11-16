Altcoins to buy to start 2022

Diversify your crypto portfolio in 2022 with these 5 altcoins with a promising future.

Bitcoin just hit another all-time high near $ 69,000 a unit. As we all know this will possibly generate a hype in the altcoin market once the dust settles.

What would be the best altcoins to buy in the last two months of 2021 to start 2022 with a diversified and green portfolio?

BTC and its impact on the cryptocurrency market

Historically, and in most cases, all widespread and significant price movement of the altcoin market begins with a movement of Bitcoin (BTC).

Whether they are bullish or bearish movements, many have started with the price movement of the first cryptocurrency of all and what a the price of BTC has had a revolution in these two years, which not only led to its price of $ 7,000 dollars in early 2020 and then to mark several historical prices, but also, to finally position itself as a new piece on the board of the traditional banking and financial markets.

Bitcoin price from January 2020 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

In turn, it has generated that more and more companies such as Tesla, Square, MasterCard and countries like El Salvador and regulators such as the SEC have trusted Bitcoin as the future of money.

Bitcoin still has a lot to grow this year according to several analysts, including Zduńczyk from Business Insider consider that Bitcoin could hit $ 120,000 by the end of the year, but which sees the cryptocurrency stabilizing around $ 70,000 as its new strong support point.

But, leaving BTC aside, just for now, this reality has generated that a series of altcoins have also arisen with some interesting projects that must be taken into account to diversify our portfolio and start a 2022 painted green. are these 5 altcoins?

Top 5 altcoins to watch for in 2022

Let’s start with this new ranking in Bitcoin Mexico of 5 cryptocurrencies that can follow, or exceed, the uptrend of BTC. Don’t miss a Satoshi of information!

1) Solana (SOL)

This new year brought a new player within the Ethereum Killer altcoins. Although the cryptocurrency was founded in 2017, it was not until 2021 that it began to gain immense popularity.

For those who still don’t know what it is Solana (SOL), is a blockchain built for fast and high-performance transactions. It uses a revolutionary method of ordering incoming transactions so that the network can validate them even faster.

This same altcoin is currently continuously battling Cardano (ADA) for the fifth position by market capitalization.

SOL price from April 2020 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

As can be seen and when compared to the trend of BTC, which the price levels of this crypto have not only followed the trend of Bitcoin, but it has even surpassed it. Even reaching +48510.98% compared to the previous year.

Solana is within this top 5 as one of the cryptos to diversify the portfolio. Some of our readers might even put it first.

2) Cardano (ADA)

ADA could follow the bullish path of BTC until the end of the year.

Cardano is a blockchain project that uses the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus method, which due to its latest updates, such as the arrival of Smart Contracts, has positioned itself as another Ethereum Killer. These updates have seen ADA continue to climb positions on the cryptocurrency list, struggling to be in the top 5 by market capitalization.

ADA price from January 2021 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Updates to the ADA roadmap are expected to keep coming in the course of the year 2022, so it could not only follow the path paved by BTC prices, but even surpass it as the crypto community sees this Altcoin as a real competition to ETH and SOL.

3) Litecoin (LTC)

Occupying the bronze medal, Litecoin (LTC), one of the first hard forks of the Bitcoin blockchain. Litecoin has gone a bit unnoticed in the world of altcoin mainly due to the importance that blockchains have Smart Contracts within their characteristics.

However, this could change with the arrival of smart contracts to the LTCl network which could push the price levels of this altcoin to interesting levels.

Litecoin price from January 2020 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Zduńczyk from Business Insider expressed that LTC could skyrocket by x10 and hit highs between $ 1,500 or $ 2,000, And that this could also be a time to enter Litecoin again, since it is 50% below its historical maximum of prices reached in the month of May 2021.

4) Chainlink (LINK)

Like LTC, this is well below its all-time high and this could be the time to enter the market in anticipation of the BTC bull run and the explosion of a possible Altseason.

LINK price from January 2020 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Chainlink is a project that allows the smart contracts of any cryptocurrency, token and blockchain to connect to reliable databases, verifiable and always up-to-date, either to use as a data source or to create your own.

Therefore, together with LTC, they are at a time to investigate further if now is the time for you to start 2022 with your diversified crypto portfolio and in green numbers.

5) Ethereum (ETH)

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and still the largest in terms of applications connected to its Smart Contracts is Ethereum, this despite its high transaction costs and waiting times.

However, this reality, which has caused other competitors such as BNB or SOL to lose market dominance, could change in 2022 with the arrival of the long-awaited and announced ETH 2.0, which will also mark the arrival of PoS.

ETH price from early January 2020 to present. Source: CoinMarketCap.

ETH has followed the path of BTC and has set constant all-time highs in price on a week-over-week basis. What makes her the winner of this top 5, and the main altcoin that must be taken into account for this close of 2021 and early 2022.

Do you already own any of these cryptos in your portfolio? Would you add another altcoin to this list?

