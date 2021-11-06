Altcoins Rise As Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Fall Toward Key Support Levels

The price action in the cryptocurrency market has impacted the entire community over the last 48 hours and it is clear that Volatility after the breakouts of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) brought new all-time highs.

As the top two cryptocurrencies struggle to maintain key support levels, The altcoin market has seen a ton of tokens with double-digit gains this November 5 and Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s altseason indicator suggests that current market conditions align with price movements from previous altseasons.

The top 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were XYO Network (XYO), Crypto.com Coin (CRO) and Wrapped NXM (WNXM).

XYO Launched on Crypto.com

The XYO network is a blockchain-based geospatial oracle network that uses decentralized devices that collect, validate and record data anonymously on its blockchain.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, Market conditions for XYO have been favorable for some time.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. XYO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ score for XYO started to rebound on November 2 and It hit a high of 77 around four hours before the price rose 103% over the next two days.

The increase in the price of XYO occurs when the token was listed in the Crypto.com application and a liquidity mining pool was launched at Gate, where depositors can get a 543.22% return on their investment.

CRO benefits from Coinbase hit

CRO is the native token of the Crypto.com ecosystem and users can stake CRO along with other cryptocurrencies on their app to earn rewards, as well as use your holdings to make daily purchases through the mobile payments application Crypto.com Pay.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for CRO on November 3, ahead of the recent price surge.

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. CRO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, the VORTECS ™ score for CRO began to rebound on November 3 and peaked at 76 about two hours before the price rose 64% over the next two days.

Strengthening momentum for CRO comes after the token’s November 3 listing on Coinbase and the signing of a multi-year contract with the host of the esports tournament Twitch Rivals.

Nexus Mutual launches a new Shield campaign

WNXM is the ‘wrapped’ version of the NXM governance token for the Nexus Mutual protocol. Nexus Mutual is a decentralized insurance protocol on the Ethereum network that offers users the possibility of obtaining coverage in smart contracts by using its native NXM token.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for CRO on November 4, ahead of the recent price surge.

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. WNXM price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ score for CRO began to rebound on November 3 and peaked at 74 on November 4, about an hour before the price rose 47% the next day.

The jump in the price of WNXM comes after the launch of a new shield mining campaign for the Premia Finance (PREMIA) project and the platform’s progress towards the launch of Nexus V2, that will allow the fund to pay partial claims.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.702 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

