The Seventh judge in Civil Matters of Mexico City declared Altán Redes in commercial bankruptcy, which will allow the company to continue with its restructuring to reorganize its financial commitments.

In a statement, the company indicated that your priority is the operation of your network and telecommunications services to customers and end users.

“The declaration in commercial bankruptcy it will not have a major impact on the company’s operations, which have been strengthened. To date, more than 4.6 million end users have been reached throughout the country, through its more than 100 virtual mobile operators ”, he assured.

Also read: This is Mercado Libre’s plan to digitize payments in CDMX markets

Likewise, Altán Redes indicated that it will continue to report on the course of the commercial bankruptcy process before the competent authority.

The firm is in charge of deploying and operating the country’s Shared Network, which was born from a unique project in the world, through a Public Private Association mandated by the federal Government, to transform telecommunications in Mexico.

The objective is to close the digital divide and promote competitiveness by allowing entry to new operators and access to mobile phone services and high-speed internet at the best price.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information