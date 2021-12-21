“I am very pleased to announce the entry of Alsea with the Domino’s Pizza brand in a new market such as Uruguay, which allows us to continue with our solid growth strategy with this brand, reinforcing Alsea’s presence with its second brand with operation in this country, “said Armando Torrado, CEO of Alsea Internacional.” We will capitalize on our knowledge of the Domino’s Pizza brand, which we have operated for more than 30 years and of which we currently have 1,271 stores in operation in Mexico, Spain and Colombia ”.

In Uruguay, Alsea already operates the Starbucks brand.

Domino’s Pizza has been one of the brands that have performed best for Alsea during the pandemic. The pizza chain has positioned itself as the star of the restaurant operator, in part thanks to the fact that since 2018, the restaurant operator strengthened the home delivery service with the launch of its mobile application