Alpura gains publicity due to Oxxo error; employee sells her lunch

The naivety of many Mexicans when creating their collection of “Tupper” with the empty plastic containers of some products is no secret to anyone. This theory is demonstrated in a publication by a user on the social network Twitter, where he said that he went to the Oxxo to buy an Alpura brand cream and what he found inside was not what he expected.

The user’s post showed the image of the Alpura product with the famous white container with a navy blue lid, but it contained a rice pudding.

“100% Real Buy a cream at @OXXO_Escucha; and it was rice pudding. 1.- Poor lady, I left her without dessert. 2.-He charged me as he wanted. # SoloEnMéxico ”, says the tweet.

The user identified as @JC_RAMROD on Twitter, took with amusement the error of an employee of the branch of the retail store, who left his lunch in one of the freezers of the establishment and was confused by the consumer for being in a plastic container of the famous Alpura cream.

Faced with this error, the Oxxo community manager did not hesitate to respond to the client’s tweet. “Hello, we regret what happened, we appreciate DM share with us the location of the branch to follow up,” says the comment.

But also several Internet users made fun of what happened, because of the peculiarity of the story and also because who has not had that happen in their own home.

The craze for plastic packaging like “Tupperware”

Despite the fact that several studies have shown how dangerous it is to store food in the plastic containers of some products, many Mexicans and also in Latin America continue to use them.

According to the information released by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), last September the use of containers to store food can cause damage to health, Since plastic containers are intended for single use, so by extending their life in the refrigerator it can generate bacteria.

In the Consumer magazine of that month they point out that reusing plasticized containers or bags is not very safe because they deteriorate, “crack and can release chemical substances and in turn allow the entry of bacteria affecting food, so it is recommended to use the appropriate containers to avoid health problems ”.

But despite these warnings, it is very common to open the refrigerator in a Mexican home and find any amount of Alpura cream containers, yogurt or ice cream containers, with any other nutritional content that has nothing to do with its original product. It is not known where this practice came from, but many times consumers can build loyalty with a brand for these small details.

