

Dec 03, 2021 at 16:04 CET



Castrol joined Renault as a lubricant supplier in 2017, and since then, first with the Renault F1 Team and now with Alpine, it has completed 99 grands prix. This weekend in Saudi Arabia the ‘society’ celebrates its grand prize number 100 and the French team has wanted to pay tribute to Castrol with a special decoration on the cars of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

The Alpine A521 took to the Jeddah track this Friday with its usual blue dominating the front of the car, but on the back, it sports a new logo on the engine cover that recalls the 100 races, and a sticker that says’ Renault recommends Castrol ‘on the rear wing. Also, that whole area is painted green.

Laurent rossi, CEO of Alpine, has celebrated the centenary with his partner: “Castrol and BP have been very important and loyal partners for 100 races. We are proud of our partnership, which has brought important steps in technology and performance that have greatly influenced our journey as a team. Together we achieved our first podiums and victory, and look forward to a bright future that encompasses innovation, vision and more success. Off the track, we are proud to pass on the benefits of this innovation to the many road car users now and in the future”.

Also, Alpine, like most teams this weekend, pays tribute to Sir Frank williams, died last Sunday at the age of 79.