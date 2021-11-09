In 2024 the Alpine brand will write a new chapter in its history with the launch of its first 100% electric sport utility vehicle. The new Alpine A5, which will be produced in France, is set to be the spiritual successor to the iconic Renault Clio RS developed by the former Renault Sport.

At the time that Luca de Meo took over at the head of the Renault Group, he activated all the machinery with the aim of carrying out an authentic process of internal revolution that affects each of the brands that make up this French automobile conglomerate. Alpine

it is no stranger to the news and changes to come. What’s more, Luca de Meo is determined to promote the iconic sports brand to consolidate it in a competitive market such as Europe.

The top leader of the Renault Group is aware that a brand like Alpine cannot live with a short range made up of a single model, the Alpine A110. And what is even more relevant, the A110 generates low sales figures. Last June the 10,000th copy of the new A110 left the assembly line at the Dieppe factory (France). Therefore, a great product offensive will be carried out with which to expand the current offer and, especially, enter the world of all-electric mobility through the big door.

Recreation of the new Alpine A5, a 100% electric sports utility vehicle

Alpine’s new strategy to be a benchmark in electrification



Alpine has launched a roadmap that will allow it to change from being a particularly elitist firm to the role of a premium brand within the Renault Group. For this, it is necessary, as we have pointed out, to increase the range of models to attack mass segments that annually report a significant part of the registrations.

We must also bear in mind that as of 2024 the company will make a sharp turn to its business model, becoming a 100% electric brand. Alpine recently introduced (or rather anticipated) its «Dream Garage», Made up of three models. One of them will be a successor to the current A110, there will also be an SUV known internally with the code DZ110 and, even more important, the third party will be an electric sports utility. The new Alpine A5.

This new small sports car will be produced at the company’s facilities in Douai (France). A mass manufacturing process that will begin sometime in 2024.

Official Sneak Peek of Alpine’s Long-awaited Electric Sports Utility

Alpine A5, the alternative to the new electric Renault 5



The new electric that Alpine has on the agenda It will be closely related to the new Renault 5 that will soon hit the market. The Alpine A5 will make use of the CMF-EV platform. However, despite sharing a base, the entire body will be specific. This is key so that Alpine designers can take certain licenses when shaping the fenders, hood, tailgate, door panels, etc … The project, according to the new information that has seen the light in the neighboring France, is very advanced.

It is true that there will be certain similarities or links with the new production electric Renault 5. However, the Alpine model will have many distinctive features, such as headlights divided into four headlights. It will even have additional headlights to give off some of the rally car flair.

While the design will be important, the most crucial thing will lie in the innards of the vehicle. We refer to the electric propulsion system. A system made up of a 160 kW (218 hp) engine. It is the same electric motor used by the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric that will arrive at dealerships in 2022. The motor will be powered by the energy stored in a 52 kWh battery manufactured in French territory by the Chinese specialist Envision AESC.