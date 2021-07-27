Total electrification is a reality. The vast majority of European manufacturers are immersed in the development of a new generation of electric cars, and moving away from traditional combustion. A strategy that those of Alpina, the German preparer, is already beginning to move by asking their customers, to a great surprise.

The big European manufacturers are stepping on the accelerator in the development of electric cars. The European Union has already proposed 2035 as the year in which all brands will abandon combustion, and they must have a full range of zero-emission cars if they want to stay on the market. The opposite supposes disappear, since gasoline, diesel or hybrid cars cannot be registered in any of the possible technologies.

A strategy that also forces preparers to adapt or die. Those of Alpina, specialized in BMW models, among others, have asked their customers what they think of electric cars. Their survival in the market depends, to a large extent, on it. Andreas Bovensiepen, the head of the Buchloe firm, points out that “the dynamics of the market are not ready for their customers.” The head of the tuning specialist on the Bavarian models is more than clear that hybrids are the only way out.

The Alpina XB7 is a sporty SUV, and a bestseller for the German coach

Alpina customers, against electric, today

Bovensiepen has explained that, like other exclusive manufacturers and very minority in sales volumes, negotiate the maximum average emissions directly with the European Union of its fleet of models, so this limit value is different from BMW. The preparer launched a survey among its customers to see the opinion about hybrids and electric. The result was more than surprising, since a high percentage, who have not indicated, have no interest in this type of vehicle.

The president points out that “ALPINA customers want to drive fast and accelerate hard, especially in Germany; then, of course, autonomies are still a problem. Our customers often use their ALPINA as their first vehicle, as a dream car for everyday use. If I had to transfer driving behavior from a V8 to a BEV, the ranges would probably be a maximum of 200 kilometers. Especially when I want to go fast, it just doesn’t work. That is why we deliberately repress ourselves. The market is not ready for our customers yet.

Andreas Bovensiepen acknowledges that, although his resources are limited and his customers want to continue combustion, a hybrid will be mandatory in the medium term. That is, we will not see something completely electric in less than a year, and possibly not in a considerably longer timeframe. What he does admit is that will study the demand for the new BMW i4 M50 and iX3. Depending on the sales of those in Munich, they may move part with these models.