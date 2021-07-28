Jul 27 (Reuters) – Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimates for its quarterly revenue, driven by higher ad spending as more consumers are shopping online.

Revenue from the Internet’s largest search and video ad provider rose to $ 61.88 billion in the second quarter, up from $ 38.3 billion a year earlier, well above Wall Street estimates of $ 56.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Report of Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)