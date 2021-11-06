A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can become infected with the alpha variant of the SARS-CoV-2. Which was first detected in south-east England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7. This variant quickly outperformed pre-existing variants in England due to its higher transmissibility and infectivity.

ABOUT THE STUDY

The study describes the first identification of the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 in domestic pets.

Two cats and one dog tested positive for PCR, while two other cats and one dog showed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of heart disease. Many of these pet owners had developed respiratory symptoms several weeks before their pets became ill and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

All of these pets had acute onset heart disease, including severe myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

“Our study reports the first cases of cats and dogs affected by the alpha variant of COVID-19 and stands out, more than ever. The risk of pets being infected with SARS-CoV-2 ”. Said lead author Luca Ferasin, DVM, PhD, of the Ralph Veterinary Referral Center, UK.

“We also report atypical clinical manifestations characterized by severe cardiac abnormalities. Which is a well-recognized complication in people affected by COVID-19 but never before described in pets. However, COVID-19 infection in pets remains a relatively rare condition as well, based on our observations. It seems that transmission occurs from humans to pets, and not the other way around ”.

It is unknown whether the variant can more easily infect certain animal species

Domestic pets can get severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. However, it is unknown whether the UK variant B.1.1.7 can more easily infect certain animal species or increase the possibility of human-to-animal transmission.

These findings demonstrate, for the first time, the ability of pets to be infected by variant B.1.1.7 and question its possible pathogenicity in these animals.

Reports of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been documented worldwide

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been documented around the world.

Most of these animals became infected after contact with people with Covid-19. Including owners, caretakers, or others who were in close contact.

Animals reported infected include cats, dogs, and ferrets; animals in zoos and sanctuaries. As well as various types of big cats, otters, and non-human primates; Mink; Wild white-tailed deer in several US states.

They can also transmit the infection to other animals of the same species in laboratory settings.

Recent experimental research shows that many mammals such as cats, ferrets, fruit bats, hamsters, raccoon dogs and white-tailed deer, in addition to being infected with the virus, can also transmit the infection to other animals of the same species in laboratory settings. However, the risk of animals transmitting Covid-19 to people is considered low.

