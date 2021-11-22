Alpha Motors has presented a new prototype, the Saga. What are the main characteristics of this curious saloon?

Is the electric car industry experiencing a bubble when it comes to the emergence of new manufacturers? Over the past few years we have seen new companies, such as Rivian, come to have representation. In terms of quotation, it has been possible to verify how there has been a boom in relation to the price of your shares, taking values ​​very far from those expected for companies that have not yet managed to sell a single unit in the market.

This gets us to interpret the extent to which we are facing a moment of vital importance in the sector. Alpha Motors is another of those companies that has managed to attract the attention of the sector with its interesting bet in the industry. It bases its differentiation on the combination of electrical mechanics with the design of vehicles with aesthetics very close to the present in the eighties and half of the nineties. Not to mention how unique the color always used is!

Interestingly, Alpha Motors, for a while now, accepts orders for the cars it takes out in the market. This practice is conditioned to its future production, of course, but the truth is that the occasional presentation is its main and only guarantee. Beyond that, a lot of data related to its dynamic performance, safety, level of infotainment and connectivity, autonomous driving, etc. is unknown. This makes us consider your business success.

We are aware of their previous models, such as the Ace. In the past, it has presented a variant in the field of coupes and an alternative available in that of pickups. Now, it seems to have dared with that of the mid-size saloon. Under the same philosophy as on previous occasions, he has shown in some images how would your Saga variant be if, finally, it obtained the necessary financing for its potential manufacturing.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the keys to the technology that it would incorporate, why it is a completely differential bet when it comes to design and, of course, what can we expect about its possible manufacture. Are we facing a retro model with state-of-the-art technologies or could it be born already being ‘old’ at the level of innovation?

Saga, a retro term to define the Alpha Motors saloon

Saga is a term that, how could it be otherwise, takes us directly back to the moment when consoles were in full swing. It was the 1980s and 1990s when automobiles took a design turnaround. Today, between 20 and 30 years later, Alpha Motors aims to bring back aesthetics that stood out in the industry. Of course, incorporating state-of-the-art technology inside through electrical mechanics.

Alpha Motors, through a video that can be configured to view in 4K, has wanted to show the aesthetic virtues of his latest creation. As can be seen, the hardness of its lines is striking, which undoubtedly makes a nod to the decades mentioned above. Among its differential elements, it is important to highlight its length of 4.7 meters and 1.91 meters wide. This, it is true, is far superior to the models it aims to emulate in terms of lines.

In fact, it can be equipped with tires ranging from 16 to 18 inches. It is, therefore, a model that is proportional to current standards. All this, in addition, allows you to incorporate a set of large batteries. In fact, according to what can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, it is intended that the range can be extended to 300 miles, that is, about 482 kilometers with each full charge cycle.

A proposal to incorporate into the catalog of this peculiar company

No vehicles in production, not even a manufacturing proposal. Even so, Alpha Motors has managed to gain some popularity in the online medium due to how curious their designs are. Are we looking at a kind of shell company? The truth is that no. Despite this, it is striking how there are multiple novelties in terms of the arrival of new prototypes and, on the other hand, very little is known about the potential car manufacturing strategy.

It is also known that its traction may be front or integral. In this last configuration, 2 electrical mechanical units will be available. The creators have also stated that their charging system will be efficient in order to gain autonomy in the shortest possible time. Again, data is unknown in reference to the objectives proposed by the company.

We will have to wait a while, therefore, to see what are the capabilities of the technology presented by Alpha Motors Until now, why are the designs having such an impact if the electrical proposal behind it is unknown and, of course, when they will be produced and, finally, they enter the assembly line. As you can see, many still loom over the project as a whole.

