What was missing from a surreal weekend like the Brazilian GP is having Fernando Alonso as the fastest in the second practice session. The Spaniard got the best out of the Alpine with a lap he achieved on soft tires with 10 minutes remaining.

Although little or nothing influences what will happen in the rest of the weekend, seeing the Asturian with 8 tenths of advantage over Max verstappen speaks more of the potential for improvement on a Red Bull lap than the A521 itself.

All eyes were on the FIA, which was not able to give a resolution to the investigation into Hamilton and Verstappen, although the pilots were dedicated to theirs. In the case of the seven-time champion, he had to contest this session with a new rear wing (with permission) because the original was still being reviewed by the stewards. It was 5th

With Valtteri Bottas third, Carlos Sainz set the 8th time, just ahead of Charles Leclerc. Little or nothing can be taken out of a session that, irrelevant to the full, was still the first in which Alonso has commanded for years.